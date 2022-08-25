Opening Little Town Players’ 2022-2023 season is Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.
This murder mystery takes place in Berkshire, England, at the Monkswell Manor guesthouse. A group of guests cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that a murderer is among them. As the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts, the tension builds to a nerve-wracking twist ending when the identity and motive of the killer are revealed. This production is directed by Raymond A, Smith. Production staff includes stage manager Karin Anderson and set designer Denis F. Deane.
Cast members include Faith Miller as Mollie Ralston, Jared Bennett as Giles Ralston, Ethan Vickery as Detective Sergeant Trotter, Nathan Munson as Major Metcalf, Matt Bowyer as Mr. Paravicini, Rachel Blomquist as Mrs. Boyle, Katrina Dodge as Miss Casewell and Jay Jacobs as Christopher Wrenn.
Show dates are Sept. 9-11 and 16-18. Season ticket holders may begin calling for reservations Friday, Aug. 26. All other reservations begin Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.littletownplayers.com or by calling the theatre box office at 540-586-5881.
Little Town Players is located at 931 Ashland Ave. in Bedford.
