Robin Snyder recently was selected as the new deputy superintendent for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial (Outer Banks Group).
Snyder had served as the superintendent of Booker T. Washington National Monument in Wirtz and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in Appomattox County. In her 27-year career with the National Park Service, she has served in a variety of roles at different parks, including New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, Bluestone National Scenic River, Assateague Island National Seashore and Petersburg National Battlefield.
In 2021, Snyder served for several months as the acting deputy superintendent of the Outer Banks Group. She has also performed temporary assignments as the Department of the Interior’s Youth in the Great Outdoors program coordinator and the Volunteer and Youth program coordinator for the National Park Service’s Northeast Region, where she provided leadership for programs and policies that educate, engage and employ youth across America’s public lands.
