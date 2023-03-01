The waters around Smith Mountain Lake have been busy this winter. Not the actual lake but the indoor pool at the Carilion Wellness Westlake center.
In addition to regular water exercise classes, lap swimmers and general pool use, 23 Westlake Wellness members swam the equivalent distance from the Hales Ford Bridge to the SML Dam. That is 14 miles. And there are some swimmers who made the return trip from the dam back to the bridge. That is a 28-mile roundtrip.
Of the 23 swimmers who started the swim challenge Jan. 1, 14 swimmers completed the 14-mile swim to the dam. Of the 14 swimmers, seven swimmers completed the 28-mile roundtrip back to the bridge.
Participants in the challenge will meet at the Wellness Center on March 3 to celebrate their accomplishments.
