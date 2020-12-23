In the past years, Halesford United Methodist Church (UMC) and Epworth UMC have held an annual “String Beans, Corn and Peas Concert” to aid the local food banks in the Bedford, Rocky Mount and Roanoke areas, but it was not feasible to hold the concert this year due to the pandemic.
Halesford and Epworth UMC churches, to continue their effort to aid local ministry, held a campaign entitled “Can You Spare $25.00”? This was to provide assistance to the area food banks as well as Angels of Assisi in Roanoke. The churches stated that the campaign was a success, and $1,800 in donations was raised for this effort.
The monies distributed this year will aid Lake Christian Ministry-Social Services Organization with $300; Heavenly Manna Food Bank, $300; Stepping Stone Food Bank, $300; “Roanoke Rescue Mission Socks Ministry,” $300, where new socks are given to the Rescue Mission to help provide for the homeless population; Henry Fork Child Care, $300; and Angel of Assisi Animal Rescue, $300.
“Pastor Kelvin Edwards Sr. and the Halesford and Epworth UMC family would like to thank everyone for their generosity contributing to this effort,” the churches stated. “We recognize and thank all ministries who came together as a community to assist some of our most vulnerable brothers and sisters. May God expand your territory, and pour blessings over you and your missions.”
