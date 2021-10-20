An airplane struck a parked Virginia State Police vehicle on Apple Road on Tuesday in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County, according to the state police.
On Monday, the airplane made an emergency landing on the road at 7:16 p.m. There were no injuries.
The pilot stayed with the plane overnight and corrected a fuel issue but did not attempt a take off last night due to darkness.
At 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, the pilot was practicing a dry takeoff run to test if the plane could obtain enough speed to lift off. As the plane was slowed down after the test run, the pilot, due to the gravel roadway, could not get the plane stopped in time and struck a parked Virginia State Police vehicle with the left wing of the aircraft.
The vehicle was unoccupied at the time it was struck, and no one was injured in the incident.
The FAA has deemed the crash as an accident and will not be investigating.
