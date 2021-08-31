On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, inmate Landon Lee Davidson Lockhart, 22, of Rocky Mount, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Western Virginia Regional Jail (WVRJ).
According to WVRJ, security and medical staff immediately initiated life saving measures, including CPR with AED, and simultaneously activated 911. Roanoke County Fire-EMS personnel responded to the jail.
Lockhart was pronounced deceased at 10:49 a.m. WVRJ stated that officers interacted with Lockhart prior to the medical emergency with no indication of the inmate’s intentions.
The Roanoke County Police Department has initiated an investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy. All information at this point indicates this death was allegedly due to suicide by hanging.
Lockhart was committed to WVRJ on Aug. 18 and was awaiting trial out of Roanoke County for a hit and run incident, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and simple assault on law enforcement.
