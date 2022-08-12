At a crowded meeting of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9, the appointed members approved a no-wakesurfing zone — the first of its kind at Smith Mountain Lake — at the Merriman Run cove.
Amidst a standing-room-only crowd at the TLAC Commission offices at Westlake, the commission approved a request from CPT Boys LLC for two no-wakesurfing zones within Merriman Run, a cove adjacent to the north shore of Smith Mountain Lake.
“The no-wake surfing zone is actually new legislation and new option for lake shoreline property-owning people to apply for, if they feel that there is a problem with erosion or safety. And that legislation has been a little bit in the news here lately,” said Kristina Sage, executive director of TLAC, in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “No-wake surfing zones are beginning to be introduced to the lake. The first application by a property owner for a no-wakesurfing zone was finalized last month.”
More than 30 people made public comments in July about the no-wakesurfing zone, which would require boaters and wakesurfers to avoid this fast-growing hobby in the Merriman Run cove. The CPT Boys LLC is the first of its kind to be considered by TLAC, and the commission voted not to take up any additional no-wakesurfing zone applications until July 1, 2023.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version of the article this upcoming Wednesday at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.