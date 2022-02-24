The Virginia Senate passed three bills to provide long-overdue funding for school construction and modernization, according to Sen. Bill Stanley of Moneta.
The three bills — SB 471, SB 473 and SB 481 — are part of a bipartisan package of legislation recommended by the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. Two other commission-recommended bills — SB 238 and SB 472 — already passed the Senate earlier this session.
More than 1,000 schools — more than half of K-12 school buildings in Virginia — are more than 50 years old, according to the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. The Commission estimates that the amount of funding needed to replace these buildings is $24.8 billion. Many localities face significant challenges in raising sufficient funds to undertake these projects.
“These bills help ensure that schools across the commonwealth receive the funding to make capital improvements they so desperately need,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), the chair of the commission. “Students need a safe place to learn, and they cannot learn if the school around them is crumbling. It’s time for Virginia to invest in addressing our crisis of school infrastructure. I’m honored to work with Sen. Stanley as we make bipartisan investments in our children’s future.”
“From the very beginning, Sen. McClellan and I have fought together for the modernization of our public school buildings because we believe that a modern school is one of the essential ingredients needed to provide a world class education for our children throughout the commonwealth,” said Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin), a commission member. “It has been a long process, but we are starting to finally see the fruits of our continued efforts with the progress of this legislation. We both firmly believe that our children are our commonwealth’s most precious natural resource, and I am so very proud to stand beside Sen. McClellan as we continue our efforts to make sure that every child in Virginia, no matter what their zip code, has a chance at receiving that world class 21st century education.”
The five bills that passed the Senate are:
• SB 481 (McClellan/Stanley): Encourages local governing bodies and school boards to collaborate to set aside for the purpose of capital projects any funds appropriated to the school board by the local governing body that are not spent by the school board in any year. Permits any school board to finance capital projects with any funds appropriated to it by the local governing body that are unexpended by the school board in any year.
• SB 471 (McClellan): Adopts changes to the state Literary Fund to make more money available to local school divisions through loans with lower interest rates than currently allowed by law.
• SB 473 (McClellan/Sen. Steven Newman/Sen. Todd Pillion): Creates a School Construction Fund and Program to provide grants to school boards that leverage federal, state, and local programs and resources to finance the design and construction of new school buildings and facilities or the modernization and maintenance of existing school buildings and facilities.
• SB 238 (Sen. Jeremy McPike): Requires the Department of Education, in consultation with the Department of General Services, to develop or adopt and maintain a data collection tool to assist each school board to determine the relative age of each public school building in the local school division and the amount of maintenance reserve funds that are necessary to restore each such building.
• SB 472 (McClellan): Allows all localities in Virginia to impose a 1 percent increase in their sales tax, subject to voter approval and to be used solely for school construction or renovation. Under current law, such sales tax is only permitted in nine enumerated localities.
In December 2021, the Commission on School Construction and Modernization recommended several measures to address Virginia’s long overlooked school construction, renovation and maintenance needs. Commission members include: Sens. McClellan, Stanley and McPike, and Dels. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond), Del. Shelly Simonds (D-Newport News), and Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun). Bourne, Simonds and LaRock introduced House companion bills this session.
