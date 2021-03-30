A new local boutique business called Kennedy Kay that creates handmade wooden signs, business logos, home décor and other valuables has officially ushered in a new era by opening its first storefront location at 130 Scruggs Road Suite 102, which is next to True Awakeningz. The name comes from two of the owner’s daughters, whose names are Kennedy and Kaylee.
Kennedy Kay, which was only online for two years, opened its doors for the first time Feb. 11. When business owner Lacey Hamilton and her family officially moved and settled at Smith Mountain Lake in the summer of 2020, her husband, Ryan Hamilton, suggested that since her business was doing well, she needed to expand and open up her own personal storefront. The storefront allows Lacey Hamilton to work in a new setting but also holds workshops.
“People can make their own wood signs, but they can also paint and do wood cutouts,” Lacey Hamilton said. “They can also do serving trays and Lazy Susan. Anything I can sell, they can customize and do in the workshop.”
