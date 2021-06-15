After more than a year without welcoming a live audience, one of Southwest Virginia’s premier music venues has set the date for its reopening.
Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will kick off its fall show lineup Saturday, Sept. 4, when hard rock legends Blue Oyster Cult take the stage. The show will be the first performance in front of a live audience since mid-March 2020 when the venue suspended live indoor performances because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re excited to open the doors and let in our fans and the music!”said Micah Davidson, director of operations at the Harvester, who took the helm at the venue in February.
“We’ve been busy,”Davidson said. At the same time we were getting shows rescheduled and booking new acts, we were working to collect feedback and provide new and better experiences for our guests.”
Along with the reopening comes a redesigned website and new ticketing system. The new site boasts a modern, mobile-first design, better performance, and more opportunities to provide additional offers and options for guests.
Read more about this in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.