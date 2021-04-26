In reference to the incident at 1711 Villamont Road in Blue Ridge, the two people involved have been identified as James Wright, 76, and Raymond Tyler, 80.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tyler was transported by Bedford County Fire and Rescue to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
The sheriff’s office is not looking for any other subjects involved in this incident.
Original 1:17 p.m.
At around 10:55 a.m. today, the Bedford Communications Center received a 911 from 1711 Villamont Road in Blue Ridge reporting that a male had shot himself. While deputies were en route, the caller subsequently reported that two male subjects had been shot.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office placed area schools on lockdown during this time out of an abundance of caution due to the circumstances.
Upon arrival, deputies located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The sheriff's office still has units on scene and is investigating but stated that there is no immediate threat to the community from this incident. The temporary lockdown of the schools has been lifted.
These are the only details that have been released at this time. Additional updates will be released at later stages of the investigation when available.
