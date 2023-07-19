The 2023 edition of Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake picked up right from the wbere it left off last year. Centered around a theme of adults and children dressing up like pirates and having fun at local marinas and businesses who support the weekend-long list of events, this year’s version did not disappoint.
At Crazy Horse Marina, vendors lined up along the beach area promoting their goods and services to those who came out to be involved in the festivities. Chase Miller, who owns Carolina Tea and Soda Company, served up a variety of sodas and teas from his beverage trailer. 2023 marked the second year Miller, who is from Monroe, NC, has participated in Pirate Days, and he noted what he finds some entertaining in the midst of all that’s going on. “The waterfights, those are entertaining,” said Miller, referring to the make-shift pirate ship tied up to the dock at Crazy Horse Marina. The pirate ship is equipped with water guns attached to the side of the ship, which those on board fire at others on other boats, as well as those already swimming in the water.
