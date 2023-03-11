No. 2 Virginia (25-6) vs. No. 4 Duke (25-8), 8:30 p.m. EST
Duke and Virginia will meet at the Greensboro Coliseum tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST in the ACC Tournament championship game. Duke will be looking to avenge a controversial 69-62 overtime loss in Charlottesville on Feb. 11, while Virginia will be aiming to win its first conference tournament title since 2018—a year most Virginia fans would like to forget.
In the semifinal round Friday night, Duke notched a great victory to pad its NCAA Tournament resumé, beating No. 1 seeded Miami, 85-78. Despite having one of the youngest teams in the country, Duke appeared to be in command most of the way—the team led the entire second half. It was a well-balanced attack from the Blue Devils, who got 17 points and 11 rebounds from seven-foot freshman Kyle Filipowski. Fellow freshmen Dariq Whitehead (16 points), Tyrese Proctor (15 points), Mark Mitchell (14 points), and Dereck Lively (8 points) all played like a group of seasoned veterans, while junior leader Jeremy Roach netted 13 points for the Blue Devils, including a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining that put the game out of reach once and for all.
“I thought it was as high of a level of game as we've played,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said after the game. “Miami, they're a really good team. They have a high-powered offense. They're experienced. I thought for us, we actually came out and threw some haymakers at them and gave them a great shot.”
If Duke appeared in command most of the way, then No. 2 Virginia never broke a sweat in its semifinal matchup versus No. 3 Clemson. The Hoos built a 37-25 lead by halftime and never led by fewer than double digits the rest of the way, winning 76-56. Senior Jayden Gardner— former East Carolina transfer that has become a staple of the Cavaliers’ offense—scored 23 for Virginia. Fellow seniors Armaan Franklin (16 points) and Kihei Clark (13 points) were the team’s other players to reach double-digit point totals.
The two teams come in riding a great deal of momentum. Virginia is 18-3 since Jan. 3, while Duke is riding an eight-game win streak that commenced after the controversial game in Charlottesville. Tied late, that game went into overtime after the refs singled a shooting foul that appeared it would send Kyle Filipowski to the free-throw stripe for a chance to win the game. After a lengthy review process, the refs waved off the foul. To confuse things further, the ACC came out after the game and said to overturn the call was actually the wrong decision, and that Filipowski should’ve been awarded the free throws. Still, games are won and lost on the court—not in a press release—and when that game went into overtime, Virginia dominated the rest of the way, earning the 7-point victory.
“We know Duke is playing very good basketball,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after last night’s victory over Clemson. “I think our guys are too. It'll be for a conference tournament championship, and we were thankful that we got obviously a share of the regular season. So it's a great opportunity to just keep trying to play that quality.”
Just like the game played in February, tonight’s championship game will likely be a defensive battle. Virginia ranks 8th in the country in scoring defense (60.4 points allowed per game), while Duke ranks 32nd in the same metric (64.4 points allowed per game). With points at a premium, the tilt should come down to offensive execution. That’s a place where Tony Bennett’s teams have traditionally excelled.
The pick: Virginia 64, Duke 59.
