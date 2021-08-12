When the 2020 National Night Out event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the citizens missed out on a special annual event that brings both of them together. Not so this year.
The event at Westlake Cinema averages close to 400 in attendance. It has been held there for the past 5-6 years except last year.
Deputy Sheriff and Community Coordinator H.L. Nolen said the event in Franklin County became so popular that they outgrew where they originally held it, which was at Walmart in Rocky Mount and the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Nolen, who is in his 46th year as a deputy sheriff, said when Sheriff Bill Overton took over almost 10 years ago, he made it a priority for the police department in Franklin County to get involved with community outreach by giving back to them, which is why the event has expanded to what it is today.
“It’s worked out really well,” Nolen said.
The two-hour event Aug. 3 not only included food vendors, sections for kids, and displays, but there was a setup of all the FCSO divisions in Franklin County, which featured FCSO staff interacting with citizens. That aspect of the event is one of the main reasons it’s held.
