22-year-old man killed in vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on Moorefield Bridge Road, two miles west of Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County.
A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Moorefield Bridge Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2002 Mack truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Tyler Anthony Scott Gunnell, 22, of Axton, Va, was wearing his seatbelt and was injured in the crash. Gunnell was transported by Emergency Medical Services to SOVAH Health in Danville, where he later died.
The driver of the Mack, Jimmy L. Noble, 57, of NC, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
