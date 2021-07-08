CRT is coming to Bedford County schools, but it’s not critical race theory, rather culturally responsive teaching, according to a school official. It is part of the history curriculum update that has been implemented by the Virginia Department of Education.
Bedford County Schools Chief Learning Officer Karen Woodford said the difference between CRT and culturally responsive teaching has been the center of a lot misinformation across the state of Virginia.
Woodford mentioned that CRT means critical race theory to some, but in Virginia, it means culturally responsive teaching. Critical race theory was explained in the meeting as systematic racism that is ingrained in systems such as law, policy, finance, healthcare, housing, etc. Woodford said that critical race theory is not an academic curriculum and it is not being taught through any of the updated Virginia Standards of Learning.
“Many have cited that critical race theory is the basis for all work with adults and students that is being done with inclusion and diversity, which is not true,” Woodford said.
