The public can celebrate National Unplugged Days on March 5 and 6 at the Vinton History Museum and its Little Free Library.
Throughout the world, the Little Free Libraries are conducting scavenger hunts. The InVinton Community Scavenger Hunt Packets contain a hard copy of the hunt, pencil, crayons, paper and a coupon for a hamburger or cheeseburger at McDonald’s in Vinton. The packets will be available in the Little Free Library beginning March 5.
“We encourage participants to complete the scavenger hunt and return to the museum to receive a little prize,” the museum stated. “Of course, everyone is always welcome to ‘take a book or share a book’ at the Little Free Library.”
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days to feature historic unplugged artifacts such as victrola record and cylinder players, treadle sewing machine, butter churn, washboards, “Limberjacks,” and more.
The Vinton History Museum, located at 210 E. Jackson Ave. in Vinton, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19 state guidelines, masks are required, and six people at a time can tour the house museum.
For more information, email info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or call 540-342-8634.
