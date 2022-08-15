Two Franklin County High School graduates have been awarded the SML Good Neighbors’ Nancy Horton Scholarship.
High school seniors who have participated in a SML Good Neighbors program and have applied to a trade school, community college or four-year institution are eligible to apply for the Nancy Horton Scholarship.
The scholarship program was established in fall 2021, and the first two recipients were selected in May. The 2022 recipients are Cynthia Lin and Jeremiah Lee.
“Both students are excellent representatives of SML Good Neighbors,” the organization stated.
