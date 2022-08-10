The Franklin County Board of Supervisors held a special called meeting Aug. 3 following the July 30 death of Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority Leland Mitchell.
Mitchell was the longest serving member of the current board of supervisors, serving his fifth term at the time of his passing.
Due to Mitchell’s passing, his seat on the board must be filled, so the meeting was called to discuss the process of electing someone to the seat, representing the Snow Creek District.
