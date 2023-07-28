Virginia State Police encourages Virginians to help vote Virginia's cruiser 'Best Looking'

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is conducting its annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest for the 10th year in a row. The contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies and has proven to be a fun and engaging way to allow our states' community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner. The 12 photos to receive the most votes are featured in the AAST's "America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar." The state police or highway patrol agency to receive the most votes earns a "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and is featured on the calendar's cover. Calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of AAST member state troopers nationwide.
Voting is ongoing and continues through noon on Monday, July 31, 2023. The Virginia State Police won a coveted spot in the calendar the first year the contest was held. Since then, VSP has worked hard to be featured again. This year's photo submission was taken outside Arlington Cemetery on July 4, 2023, and features the Washington, DC skyline.
The public is invited to cast their vote and move VSP up in the ranks. Right now Nevada and Florida are leading the charge, but Virginia knows its cruiser is truly the best looking nationwide!! To vote, access the website link through the Virginia State Police Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the AAST Facebook page, or click on surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll through the state agency photos to find VSP's cruiser.
To cast your vote, scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings are posted on the Facebook page daily at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.