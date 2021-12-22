The Agape Center has been helping families in need across Smith Mountain Lake, and the Christmas holiday is no exception.
Receiving donations from multiple local member churches, the Agape Center collected 1,300 toys for children from birth to age 17. The toys are free for parents to pick up for their children. Assistant Executive Director Karen Jones said the churches are given what are called “angels,” which tells them the child’s age, gender and shows what gifts a boy or a girl might be interested in at that age. There is one child per angel, and Jones said that angels are given out in different numbers to local churches depending on their population size.
“A church may get 25 angels, or if they are large like EastLake, we may give them 100 angels,” Jones said.
The 1,300 toys that were donated are placed in a single room at the Agape Center and are labeled according to age group. Jones said each angel gift is near or equal to a $30 purchase, and a family is allowed to take one gift per child. Over 800 gifts and counting have been given out.
