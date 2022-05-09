Moneta Lions Club members donate handmade infant hats

Crafters with the Moneta Lions Club, Lions Gloria Guice Crafters with the Moneta Lions Cluband Mary Davis, recently visited the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg to donate four dozen handmade infant hats.
Accepting the donation were Keilee Judd, community service student, Liberty University, and Mikayla Boone, office manager, Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center.
The Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center helps men and women faced with an unplanned pregnancy. All of their services, which include pregnancy testing, ultrasound, counseling, post abortion help, pregnancy and life coaching classes, are free of charge. They are pro-life and do not support abortion.
For more information or assistance, visit the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center at 3701 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg; call 434 528 4321; or visit the website https://blueridgepc.org.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month. For additional information about the club or to join at one of its meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies, at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
