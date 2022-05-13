Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $393,193 in federal funding for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to accelerate the region’s economic recovery after the pandemic.
Specifically, the funding will engage community leaders in all 12 Virginia Blue Ridge Parkway counties, including Bedford and Franklin, and associated independent cities to establish a strategic plan to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation and economic development in the region. It will also increase employment opportunities, spur private investment and promote economic resilience.
The 12 counties are Augusta, Nelson, Rockbridge, Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke, Floyd, Patrick, Carroll, Franklin, and Grayson.
“After two difficult years, Virginians are eager to travel and be outside. We’re glad to see the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation receive federal funding to help increase tourism and outdoor recreation in the area,” said Sens. Warner and Kaine in a joint statement. “This funding will help accelerate the region’s economic recovery and promote investment in local communities.”
The funding was awarded by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and funded through the American Rescue Plan, which Warner and Kaine helped pass last year.
