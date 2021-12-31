Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, pledged a Christmas donation this month of $15,000, which will be divided amongst 19 charities local to their tri-state territory.
The annual holiday donation was made on behalf of their customer-owners and business affiliates. The recipients included several Toys for Tots locations, community farms, food banks and homeless shelters, which support the rural communities in their 96-county footprint.
The following local organizations received a holiday donation on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates:
• Franklin County Humane Society (Rocky Mount)
• Bedford Christian Ministries (Bedford)
• Healing Strides (Boones Mill)
“Our association is proud to back these organizations and support their endeavors to strengthen the rural communities we serve,” said Brad Cornelius, chief executive officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Each of the programs selected this year bring good people together to achieve a greater common good. We’re honored to play a small role in advancing their efforts.”
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $2 billion dollars in financing to more than 12,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. As part of a nationwide network, they are the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for over 100 years.
For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.
