On May 9, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bowling’s Place, located at 5376 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount, in reference to a report of stolen items.
The items taken were a 2016 Husqvarna Zero Turn Riding lawnmower and a 2017 Nexhaul trailer.
The incident occurred between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. May 5. Surveillance cameras captured a dark colored Chevrolet truck with toolboxes on each side of the bed of the truck.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and is asking for anyone with possible information to contact Investigator Wickline at 540-420-3486 or email Grant.wickline@franklincountyva.gov.
