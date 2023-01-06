German Christmas Market set up at Smith Mountain Lake

Smith Mountain Lake residents Mike and Sara Streff, having spent some time in Germany, were impressed by a common sight they witnessed in several cities during December.
Called Christkindlmarkt, or Christmas Markets, the tradition originated in Germany back in the late Middle Ages. They have food, drink and Christmas decorations sold from open-air stalls accompanied by traditional singing and dancing.
The Streffs have recreated four of these stalls depicting some of the decorations sold, including nutcrackers and ornaments, and some of the food and drink including Lebkuchen hearts (gingerbread), Glühwein (hot mulled wine) in decorated cups, and Mandeln (candy coated almonds).
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.