Back in the “good ol’ days”, as it’s commonly called, when a family drove home a new car, it was an event that brought out the community. Cruisin’ Rocky Mount has brought that feeling back on a much bigger scale, and for good causes.
On the first Saturday of the month, from April through November, Cruisin’ Rocky Mount celebrates a variety of vehicles – from antiques to the modern era. But it’s more than just a car show. Cruisin’ hosts craft and food vendors at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market. Live bands perform that are hosted by Rocky Mount Smokehouse, Living Proof Beer Company and the Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market. Local shops and restaurants put their best on display. There’s even an annual swap meet that brings in people from all over. From Lowes of Rocky Mount to the Schewels Shopping Center on Franklin Street, Cruisin’ Rocky Mount is the place to be for fun, fellowship, and most importantly, a good cause. Many of them, in fact.
Established in 2019 by Ronald Campbell and Jeff Rakes, Cruisin’, a nonprofit, is engaged in helping the local community, especially children and families. Its initiatives include providing Thanksgiving meals for families, Christmas gifts for children, and raising funds for church youth groups and hospice programs.
It also holds an annual fundraiser to purchase backpacks, which is in full swing. While it may seem small from a big picture perspective, it’s equally important; the drive provides backpacks filled with school supplies to children at all 12 elementary schools in the Franklin County community. Currently, the count stands at 325 backpacks purchased from donations. This Saturday, July 1st, the Cruisin’ event is designated to drive donations up and keep the momentum moving forward.
To support the backpack drive, Cruisin’ Rocky Mount will be selling $5 raffle tickets on July 1st from 5 – 9:30 p.m. in the Lowes’, Franklin County High School’s and the Schewels’ parking lots. Prizes for winning raffle ticket holders include Craftsman tools and accessories donated by Lowes of Rocky Mount.
“It is always meaningful to have our community share with children in need,” said Dr. Lisa Newell, principal of Dudley Elementary School in Wirtz. “[In part because of] the backpack [drive], all children [can] have what they need.”
To learn more about the Cruisin’ Rocky Mount, visit cruisinrockymountva.com.
Sandra Aranegui contributed to this story.
