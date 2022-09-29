Discussed at the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting Sept. 20 were four special-use permits brought to the board. Two of the permits were designated residential estates (RE), and two were designated agricultural (A-1).
The first permit was applied by John Linnert, who requested a special-use permit on 8.28 acres of property located at 145 Bellwood Lane in the Boone District of Franklin County. The purpose of this special-use permit request is to allow for a second single-family detached dwelling.
The permit was passed.
Both the second and third permits were applied by Taylor Odell with Jeffrey Smith, who requested a special-use permit for two acres of 45 acres of property zoned as agricultural owned by Smith. The property is located at 2430 Golden View Road in the Union Hall District of Franklin County. The purpose of this special-use permit request is to allow for the conversion of a single-family dwelling into a duplex.
Both of Odell’s permits were passed.
The final permit was applied by Michael James with Eric and Sherry Buck, who requested 16.38 acres of property zoned agricultural, which the Buck family owns. The property is located near the intersection of Scruggs Road and Lovely Valley Road in the Gills Creek District of Franklin County. The purpose of this special-use permit request is to allow for a self-storage facility.
The board tabled this permit until the October meeting.
