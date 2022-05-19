Additional details on the May 21 family concert benefiting the SML Center’s “Grand Plan” to purchase the vacant Grand Furniture showroom at Westlake and convert it to a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events, indicate just what a toe-tapping family music extravaganza is being planned.
“Over 40 musicians will perform,” said Steel Drum “Pan Daddy” Richard Rudolph, “including two steel drum bands supported by percussion, jazz and bass guitars, ukulele strummers plus accordionists for the polkas. SML’s Marimba Band will also perform ... you don’t want to miss their upbeat rhythmic renditions.”
The show is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, so as not to conflict with other plans families may have for that evening. Tickets at the door at EastLake Community Church are $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 13. All ticket proceeds and donations will benefit the up-coming capital fund drive for the proposed SML Center for education, entertainment, events, community connection and business development venue.
