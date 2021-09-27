A man wanted on outstanding warrants for the past two years recently was located, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office today.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit apprehended the individual.
Samuel Epps, 47, was arrested without incident and served on his outstanding charges: two narcotics charges from 2018.
During the apprehension, the Narcotics Unit was also able to seize substances, drug paraphernalia and currency suspected to all be related to drug trafficking. Items seized were:
• 19 grams of suspected powder cocaine
• 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine (200 individually wrapped baggies)
• 15 grams of suspected heroin
• 212 grams of suspected marijuana
• Digital scales
• $4,265.03 in U.S. currency
Additional charges will be forthcoming pending lab results/confirmation of the suspected substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.