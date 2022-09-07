Wonderful Wednesdays, a popular evening of fellowship and small group gatherings, will begin today, Sept. 7, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.
Previously drawing more than 100 participants, the Smith Mountain Lake community is invited to join the mid-week sessions, starting with dinner at 5:50 p.m. followed by music and group discussions for all ages. Nursery care also is provided.
Included in the discussion groups is the Alpha Course, a study for those seeking more information about God, faith and life.
