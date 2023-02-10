The Smith Mountain Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering three $4,500 scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Scholarships are awarded to assist Virginia women whose permanent residence is in Franklin, Bedford or Pittsylvania Counties in continuing their post-secondary education. Each one-time award will be forwarded directly to the recipient’s college for tuition only.
Applications are available in college, community college or university financial aid offices, on the website smithmountain-va.aauw.net and from the Scholarship Committee contact shown below.
Applications and all supporting documents must be received no later than midnight April 3.
Questions may be directed to Scholarship Chairperson Marsha Protinsky at smithmountain-va@aauw.net.
