The Bower Center for the Arts announced the opening of The Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Program for 2022.
This studio residency program has been established through the generosity of the Viemeister family to continue the legacy of Suzie Viemeister, philanthropist and prolific supporter of the arts in Bedford. Viemeister had long inspired many in Bedford and the region with her enthusiasm and commitment to helping and supporting the arts. As a generous champion for painters, sculptors and other artists, a fund was established to continue her legacy.
The Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Program provides artists the opportunity to further develop their artistic skills and the business behind art while being supported by creative and professional local businesses and artists.
After a one-hear hiatus due to COVID 19, the Bower Center for the Arts Emerging Artist Panel is offering an emerging artist the opportunity to participate in a six-month residency. Artists may submit applications through Jan. 15. The announcement of the Emerging Artist award will take place in February 2022 with the residency scheduled to begin in February. Resident artists will have 24-hour access to a private rent-free studio. The Residency concludes with a one-month solo exhibition at Bower Center for the Arts in November 2022. Requirements for submissions can be found on the Bower Center website at www.bowercenter.org.
The Bower Center also wrapped up its 2021 Concert Series, with a little bit of a twist ending. Instead of a concert, the center hosted John Hardy in “A Christmas Carol,” a one-man play for the holidays. John Hardy, nationally known for his one-man play, Rattlesnake, performed an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The production features Hardy playing over 40 characters. The show was Dec. 18.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Visit www.bowercenter.org for information regarding all the exhibits including virtual shows, future classes for youth and adults, events and to purchase concert tickets.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.