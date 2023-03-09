Heading into the 2023 ACC Tournament, discussion surrounded everything the conference didn’t have. There was no clear frontrunner. The biggest brands in the conference were having “down” years. Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was nowhere to be found. The conference—which fancies itself the best in the country—may only send five teams to the NCAA Tournament.
If there’s a lesson after the first two rounds, it’s that the ACC Tournament always delivers. There have been nail-biters featuring teams looking to survive and advance; the tournament’s seen commanding victories by teams desperately in need of a couple more wins—looking at you, Carolina, and State; and of course, there’s been a legendary coach cryptically announcing he was done coaching after 47 years.
After Syracuse fell to Wake Forest, 77-74, Jim Boeheim waxed poetic about his tenure as head coach of the Orange, a position he has held since 1976. The monologue ended with a characteristically snide remark:
“I think you missed it,” Boeheim told reporters, who were asking about his uncertain future. “I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday, and I gave it in the press conference afterwards, and nobody…figured it out.”
Asked to clarify whether or not he was retiring, Boeheim continued to quip different variations of “it’s up to the university.”
Later, the university confirmed Boeheim will no longer be coaching the Orange, but stopped short of saying he was being let go, or that he was voluntarily retiring. Regardless, longtime Boeheim assistant and former Syracuse point guard Adrian Autry was announced as Boeheim’s replacement.
Autry will have very large shoes to fill. For nearly five decades, Boeheim was synonymous with Syracuse basketball. He led the team to five different Final Four appearances—1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, and 2016—and won the school’s first and only basketball championship in 2003.
Boeheim’s exit will no doubt be a part of what the 2023 ACC Tournament is always remembered for. However, there are still games to be played. There is still a champion to be crowned.
Here are previews of Thursday’s four quarterfinal matchups. Each game includes a top four seed that earned the coveted two-game bye.
No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 Miami, noon EST
Yes, it was Wake Forest that put an end to the illustrious career of Jim Boeheim. Daivien Williamson sank a game-winning 3-pointer with under a second remaining to forever etch his name into the record books of ACC history.
It would appear Wake Forest will now have to beat top-seeded Miami to have any shot of making its first NCAA Tournament since 2017. Speaking of 2017: until yesterday, that was also the final time Wake Forest had won an ACC Tournament game. Can the Deacs end another drought by toppling the ‘Canes and claiming an NCAA Tournament bid?
Miami will have something to say about that. The Hurricanes beat Wake Forest 96-87 in the teams’ only matchup this season, in a high-flying game that took place down in Coral Gables. The Deacs are hoping being so close to home might help their chances of scoring an upset.
“Miami is a really good team,” Wake Forest freshman forward Bobi Klintman said. “It was a dogfight last time we played them, so we've just got to stay ready because it's going to be a dogfight tomorrow.”
File this pick under “the hungry dog runs faster.”
The pick: Wake Forest 86, Miami 81
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 5 Pitt, 2:30 p.m. EST
Today’s second matchup is one fans have been eyeing since the brackets were set: Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers will take on his alma mater, Duke—a program his fingerprints were all over for a number of seasons as an assistant.
Duke returns to ACC Tournament action play for the first time in over 40 years without its own coaching legend. It is Jon Scheyer’s first season as coach of Duke, and his former benchmate says he’s done a fine job in his first season attempting the impossible task of replacing Mike Krzyzewski.
“When you look at the circumstances—(Scheyer’s) taking over for the greatest coach ever,” Capel said. “There’s no more pressure than that. I think he’s handled everything in an unbelievable fashion. Those guys have gotten better.”
It’s true—though Duke stumbled a bit out of the gate this season, they’ve rounded into vintage Blue Devil form. Duke has won six games in a row, and 12 of its last 16. The Panthers are in similarly stout form, having won 11 of their last 14 contests.
The two teams met at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 11. The Panthers held a 43-32 halftime lead before the Blue Devils turned on the jets, outsourcing Pitt, 45-26, in the second half and ultimately prevailing, 77-69.
The pick: Duke 74, Pitt 66
No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Virginia
Nobody has to tell Carolina fans how badly the Heels need to beat Virginia. Just about every bracketologist in the country has Carolina decidedly on the bubble. A win against one of the nation’s top-fifteen teams would likely push the Tar Heels off the bubble and into the tournament, no matter what transpired in the semifinals.
Virginia, however, is in fine form. In a conference that was anything but consistent, the Cavaliers have been an outlier. The team is led by senior Kihei Clark, and the lone remaining starter from Virginia’s 2019 national championship.
The game will likely come down to how well the Heels shoot the ball from outside. In the teams’ first meeting of the season, the Heels made 8 of 24 shots from distance. They fell, 65-58. In the second meeting of the season, the Heels made 10 of 22 shots from deep—and won, 71-63.
Look for Virginia’s vaunted pack line defense to frustrate the Tar Heels early and to force them into desperation mode down the stretch.
The pick: Virginia 68, North Carolina 61
No. 6 NC State, No. 3 Clemson
In a testament to how strange the ACC season has been, the conference’s No. 3 team finds itself on the bubble. That’s right: Clemson needs at least this win in order to guarantee itself a spot in the field of 68.
After NC State blew the doors off of Virginia Tech last night, it seems most believe the Wolfpack is safe and will be an at-large bid in the tournament’s field. It would be the Pack’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the first season it was coached by Kevin Keatts, back in 2018.
Clemson handily disposed of NC State both times the teams met: 78-64 in Clemson, and 96-71 in Raleigh. A key in this game will be the performance of future NBA player Terquavion Smith—in those two regular season meetings the standout guard combined to shoot 8-for-36 from the field. Woof.
The pick: Clemson 83, NC State 73
