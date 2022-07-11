In keeping with its core principles to promote the arts in the community, the Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) announced the winners of its 2022 college scholarships for high school seniors demonstrating talent in the performing, visual or literary arts:
• A $2,000 two-year scholarship awarded to Lili Call from Franklin County High School, attending University of Tennessee with plans to study interior and landscape architecture. (No photo available.)
• A $2,000 two-year scholarship awarded to Lindsey Smith from Franklin County High School, attending Virginia Western Community College, then most likely transferring to James Madison University studying elementary education.
• An additional $1,000 two-year scholarship awarded to Gracie Kate Gordon from Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, attending Liberty University to study film production and content development with a focus in directing.
“Congratulations to these students, and thank you to all the talented students who applied this year,” SMAC stated.
SMAC also thanked the scholarship chairperson, Kathleen Riordan, and her committee of Jim Mullens, Jackie McKeown, Marita Cheney and Rich Miller.
