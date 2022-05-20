Event to celebrate $100K donated to Make-A-Wish

Bridgewater Marina has topped the $100,000 mark in donations to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and will celebrate with a community event June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“What started as a modest fundraiser five years ago has become a true success story thanks to the Smith Mountain Lake community,” said Ryan Waters, Bridgewater Marina partner. “And the absolute best part is the number of children in Virginia with critical illnesses who have been touched by their amazing support. We wanted to express our thanks by planning something fun for families.”
The event will take place outside Bridgewater Marina and will include free popcorn, soda and water, as well as door prizes and a photo booth courtesy of Unique Memories & Gifts.
“This is the first time we’ve done this, so we’re still working out the details, but everyone we’ve approached so far has been super enthusiastic about it,” said Waters, noting that updates will be posted at facebook.com/bwmarina.
Representatives of Richmond-based Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia will be on hand to mark the occasion.
“We wouldn’t miss it,” said Paige Bullen, the organization’s director of development. “This is an amazing accomplishment, and we’re thrilled to be
