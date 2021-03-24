Ricky Chitwood wasn’t expecting much when he bought a Blazing Hot Crossword 5X ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
The Wirtz man bought the Scratcher ticket at Stop In Food Store on Booker T. Washington Highway in Wirtz. When he scratched it, he discovered he’d just won the game’s $100,000 top prize.
“I was really surprised!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.
Blazing Hot Crossword 5X is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $5 all the way up to $100,000. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.
Chitwood claimed the first of three top prizes in this game. He said he may use his winnings to buy a new truck.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for public education.
