The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Community Center, which is north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road behind and below Moneta Pharmacy (formerly Benzer Pharmacy).
Duplicate bridge is played, and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. The club requires proof of vaccination the first time that one plays. Arrive with a partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
For more information about the duplicate bridge community, call Linda at 540-666-0230 or email lindasward49@gmail.com.
On Jan. 17, 11 partnerships participated. Leaders were Kathy Cameron and Ellie Mascitelli with 59.72 percent, followed by Coy Bennett and Pete Kauffman with 57.81 percent, and Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 56.25 percent.
On Jan. 20, 12 partnerships participated. Leaders playing North/South were Kathy Stacy and Luat Nguyen with 62.67 percent, followed by Kathy Cameron and Patty Bilbro with 59.67 percent, and Bob Cramer and Kathie Moulds with 54.33 percent. Leaders playing East/West were Coy Bennett and Forrest Dunbar with 60.33 percent, followed by Russ Mendenhall and Peg Mendenhall with 53.33 percent, and Ann Long and Pete Kauffman with 51.33 percent.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Times Virginian newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.