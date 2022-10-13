Cooper, Starr coming to Bower Center on Oct. 21

Acclaimed Indie Folk/Americana, Singer/Songwriter Dana Cooper from Nashville is making a stop in Bedford on his National CD Release Tour on Oct. 21 at Bower Center for the Arts.
Cooper is a poet, storyteller and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. Cooper’s mixture of flat-picking, finger picking and percussive strumming style is “Legend Among Other Guitarists.”
Cooper will be accompanied by folk artist David Starr, known for his “compelling voice,” which is “something truly special, both accessible and passionate.”
In his career, Starr has released 10 albums, toured internationally and opened shows for esteemed artists such as John Oates (Hall & Oates), Karla Bonoff, The Steel Wheels, Survivor and more. His new project, Touchstones, will feature a new digital single release every month for one year.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
