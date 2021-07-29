The Idlewood Shores community of Smith Mountain Lake has requested that its subdivision be rezoned to prevent residents from applying for short-term rental usage. Vice President of the Homeowners’ Association, Donald Davis, spoke at the Franklin County Planning Commission’s July 13 meeting, requesting on behalf of HOA the change.
Currently, the community is zoned agricultural (A-1), and Davis requested that it be rezoned as residential suburban (R-1). A-1 zoning allows property owners to apply for a special-use permit for short-term rental usage. Yet such use is not permitted in the subdivision under its HOA covenant. Davis and the HOA members are seeking rezoning to help solidify their own policy prohibiting short-term rentals, as such use is not permitted in R-1 zoning.
Already this spring, a resident of the subdivision requested a special-use permit for a short-term rental. The request was denied, but it led to other residents taking action to keep short-term rentals from being permitted in the neighborhood. The incident of the special-use permit request motivated the HOA members to come before the Planning Commission to make the request.
