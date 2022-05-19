During the latest Franklin County School Board meeting Monday, May 9, the following students were recognized for their exemplary leadership skills during the school year in different clubs and conferences. The following were recognized by school officials (in parentheses):
Student School Board Members (Dr. Cobbs)
• Caroline Horne
• Kobe Levisy
FCHS 2022 Career and Technical Education
Certain FCHS Career and Technical students were recognized for their accomplishments.
DECA State Leadership Conference 2022 (Jay Stoltz)
• Corbin Bowers, Team Entrepreneurship Decision Making event, seventh place in state
• Isaiah Hughes, Team Entrepreneurship Decision Making event, seventh place in state
• Autumn Ballagh, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making event, ninth in state
• Kayla Lavallee, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making event, ninth in state
• Charlie Atkins, Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series event, eighth in state and first in district
• Sebastian Ellis, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series event, first in district
• Abby Stone, Hotel and Lodging Management Series event, first in district
FBLA State Leadership Conference 2022 (Freddie Hodges)
• Cynthia Lin, Political Science test, second in regionals
• Braedyn Johnson, Business Calculations test, second in regionals
FFA (Kasey Arrington)
• Katie Wells — VT Block and Bridle Competition — first place team in
