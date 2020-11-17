The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) released its 2021 Public Policy Agenda on Thursday outlining the chamber’s legislative priorities on issues important to businesses and the advancement of the greater Smith Mountain Lake region.
“State and local issues directly impacting the lake region’s economic vitality and quality of life are focal points of our agenda,” stated Executive Director Christopher Finley. “The Governmental Affairs Committee and board of directors remain actively engaged in pro-business policy and to ensure Smith Mountain Lake has access to the resources to remain a great place to live, work and play.”
The Public Policy Agenda, approved by the chamber’s 18-member board of directors, is established annually by the Governmental Affairs Committee, which is comprised of 12 volunteer community leaders along with SMLRCC staff, who represent a variety of membership and regional interests including members from local government, small businesses, banking, energy, real estate and health care.
“Our committee works collectively to identify and monitor local and state policy issues of importance to our members,” stated Government Affairs Committee Chairman and Board Director Walter Hogle. “Our Public Policy Agenda serves as a blueprint to make sure these policies are front-and-center with legislators.”
The chamber’s board of directors have adopted the following mission statement, along with four issue-areas and provided a guiding statements for each:
The mission of the Government Affairs Committee is to: understand local, state and federal legislative, policy and regulatory matters affecting businesses; develop and recommend to the board advocacy positions on relevant issues; and clearly communicate the chamber’s positions to its members, elected officials and the community at large.
Business and Tourism
Creating a SML Community Center that will expand economic growth in the area by providing a venue for events to attract tourists, businesses and residents.
In this economic environment, sustain the budget of Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Mountains Region.
A cautious approach to significant legislative and regulatory changes, e.g., to the minimum wage and paid family leave, that could slow the economic recovery and job creation.
Virginia’s Right To Work (RTW) status works to oppose laws or regulations that undermine Virginia RTW status. This RTW status has been and continues to be a reason businesses chose to relocate, with commensurate increases in employment levels, here as opposed to other states.
Protecting the Lake
Safeguarding the lake against non-native, harmful plants and animals. More resources should to be dedicated to educate boaters from surrounding states, e.g., billboards at high-traffic entry points, to prevent zebra mussel infestation into Virginia’s waters.
Ensuring government oversight to preserve the pristine quality and quantity of water inflows to the lake with respect to the Mountain Valley Natural Gas Pipeline Project.
Economic Infrastructure
Supporting local government/private industry partnerships to rapidly make the region more broadband competitive.
Expand recreational opportunities such as hiking and biking trails.
Increasing investment in career and technical (CTE) education in K-12 to promote job creation in the region.
Expanding secondary education and other state-level initiatives in trades creating a more comprehensive, unified system of publicly funded employment training services.
Requiring the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to add the rights of private property owners to the list of factors considered when issuing and enforcing hydropower project licenses.
Transportation
Supporting establishment of an Amtrak stop in the Town of Bedford.
Increasing funds to improve Central and Southwestern Virginia’s highway infrastructure, including:
Improvements to the safety and traffic flow on State Route 122, the only north-south artery for our region, between Rocky Mount and Bedford.
Construction of I-73.
Including “peak tourist season” road use as part of economic development measures in VDOT SMART SCALE scoring.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.