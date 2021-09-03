For almost the past year, the meat department at Penhook Market has experienced record-breaking sales, especially during the week of July 4, and a growing customer base. A big reason for this is the arrival of their meat department manager, David Davidson, who took over Sept. 14 last year.
Davidson has been cutting meat since he was 18, but he has worked with meat since he was 16 by helping his uncle who ran the meat department at Lowe’s Food back at his hometown in Saltville. He learned to cut meat at the age of 18 and did it for six years, including when he went to school at Virginia Highlands Community College. He mentioned it took him about a year to get comfortable cutting all types of meat.
When Lowe’s Food was bought out in the late ’80s, Davidson decided to step away from being a butcher and pursue his own flooring business. For the next 35 years, Davidson never lost his touch or passion to cutting meat.
“It was a passion of mine on the side,” Davidson said.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
