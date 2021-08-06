Fork Mtn Quilting is set to open their specialty quilt shop in the Rocky Mount Marketplace shopping center at 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, Suite 115, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The new quilting shop will offer quilting supplies, materials and education. An additional longarm quilting service will be offered for customers needing to finish an already completed quilt top. A ribbon cutting will be held this week with the grand opening scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.
Owners Melissa and Todd Cassell started Fork Mtn Quilting in their home in 2020. An increased demand for their longarm quilting service and the need for high-quality fabrics prompted the expansion, which will provide more space and a storefront. Future plans include a series of quilting classes for quilters of all skill levels.
“We are extremely excited to bring Fork Mtn Quilting to Rocky Mount and are committed to helping others breathe life into their quilting visions and inspirations. Creativity, community and service are driving factors for us at Fork Mtn Quilting,” said owners Todd and Melissa Cassell. “Our motto ‘the love of quilting is our common thread’ speaks to our commitment and dedication to bringing the wonderful world of quilting to this beautiful community.”
Cultural and Economic Development Director Daniel Pinard is excited for the addition of Fork Mtn Quilting.
“Quilting has significant cultural significance to our town and region, and we are excited for them to set up shop,” Pinard said.
Once open, Fork Mtn Quilting’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.