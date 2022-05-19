A Smith Mountain Lake resident, Lawrence King, who was involved in the cleanup following the worst nuclear accident ever to take place on American soil, was featured in a recent documentary on Netflix.
The four-part documentary, titled “Meltdown: Three Mile Island,” focuses on the March 1979 partial meltdown of Unit Two of the Three Mile Island nuclear power facility in suburban Philadelphia and its aftermath.
King wasn’t at the Three Mile Island facility at the time of the partial meltdown, but he was part of a crew who assisted with cleaning up at the Unit Two site in the early 1980s. In King’s commentary, which takes place largely during Part 3 of the four-part documentary, he describes the safety concerns that he identified and addressed with management, the General Public Utility (GPU) Nuclear Corporation and Bechtel, during the cleanup.
King, the director of Unit Two at Three Mile Island, goes in-depth about the various issues he and others involved in the cleanup faced with a management structure that apparently was more focused on a speedy cleanup and returning to normal operations than addressing safety.
