The Western Virginia Water Authority and the Town of Boones Mill announced that the authority acquired the town’s water and wastewater utility system Nov. 1.
While the town’s system had been operated by the authority for the past three years, the authority will now own the system and benefit from the increased customer base and water supply.
The town’s utility system consisted of 205 active water customers served by a water treatment and distribution system that includes a spring and associated distribution piping. The treatment plant was renovated less than 10 years ago and is in good condition. The wastewater system includes a treatment pond permitted for 30,000 gpd and the associated collection system. There are 63 active sewer accounts.
This acquisition will allow the town to eliminate some debt service and provide a reduction in rates for its utility customers. Town customers will see their monthly water rates decrease 40 percent from $50/month to $30/month while sewer rates will decrease by 25 percent less ($50/month to $37.50/month).
“For quite a while, it has not been financially feasible for the town to operate the system,” Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick III stated. “The elimination of debt service on the system in addition to proceeds from the sale has placed the town in a much more sustainable financial position for the future while also benefiting public safety and economic development in the town. We are excited about this next chapter and are grateful to have a wonderful partnership with the authority!”
The water treatment facility in the town will provide a redundant source of water in the U.S. 220 South corridor for authority customers and provide infrastructure to expand into the northern portion of Franklin County.
“The additional customer base and water supply will benefit customers in Franklin County and provide a redundant source of drinking water to meet long-range water supply and economic development needs for the greater region,” according to Michael McEvoy, executive director of Western Virginia Water Authority.
Staff from the Western Virginia Water Authority will continue to manage the treatment facilities, distribution and collection systems.
