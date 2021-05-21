With the gasoline shortage that affected the area, the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue has heard of residents purchasing an abundance of flammable liquid (gasoline) with plans to store the liquid in their garage.
“We hope that these are falsehoods and that before our residents were to purchase a large amount of flammable liquid, they would think of the increased hazard to their family, visitors and our emergency services personnel in the event of an emergency,” Fire Marshal Leo George III stated.
Below are some guidelines provided by the Fire Marshal’s Office for safely storing flammable liquids.
• It is recommended that no more than 30 gallons of flammable liquid (gasoline) be stored in the residential setting. Flammable liquid within vehicle fuel tanks does not count towards the 30 gallon recommended limit.
• Gasoline must be stored in an approved fuel can or tank – usually five gallons or less. Be sure to leave some room in the container to allow for some expansion.
• Keep gasoline containers tightly sealed and handle them gently to avoid spills.
• Store gasoline at room temperature, away from potential heat sources such as the sun, a hot water heater, a space heater or a furnace.
• Store gasoline in a detached shed or garage – at least 50 feet away from ignition sources, such as pilot lights. Gasoline vapors are heavier than air and can travel along the floor to ignition sources.
• If you decide to store more than five gallons of flammable liquids at your home, you need at least one 2A10BC rated fire extinguisher, located no closer than 10 feet, and no further away than 50 feet.
• Control of sources of ignition is mandatory. All transfer and dispensing of flammable liquids require careful attention be paid to eliminating static spark discharge and ignition of flammable vapors. Open flames and high temperature devices must be controlled and approved for use with flammable liquids. Also, smoking is prohibited in the storage area.
