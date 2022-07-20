More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.
This semester’s honored students included Sydnee Dooley, a marine science major, and Sierra Mason, a intelligence and national security studies major, both of Bedford.
Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
CCU is a public liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina, located minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The university offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the university’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science.
CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.
There are more than 10,400 students from across the country and around the world and more than 180 student clubs and organizations.
Visit coastal.edu for more information.
