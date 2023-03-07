Boston College built an early double-digit lead, allowed it to slip away, and then rebuilt the lead on the way to an 80-62 triumph Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. The No. 10 seed Eagles advance to face No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. back at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The Eagles jumped on the Cardinals early on, building a 25-15 advantage midway through the first half, only to watch Louisville - the No. 15 seed in the tournament with only two regular season victories in league play - go on a 19-6 run to close out the half and take an improbable 34-31 halftime lead.
BC took control in the second half with a switch to zone defense and its aggressive attacking offense, which consistently penetrated through the Cardinals defense and found high-percentage scoring opportunities. The Eagles scored 49 second half points as they ran away from the ACC’s last place team.
Despite missing Quinten Post, the ACC’s Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 season, the Eagles controlled the paint, outscoring the Cardinals 40-26 around the basket. Post, who suffered a sprained ankle in last Saturday’s regular season finale loss to Georgia Tech, is day-to-day, and may play in Wednesday night’s matchup with UNC.
BC was remarkably efficient against the Cardinals, committing only four turnovers while scoring 17 second-chance points. The Eagles were 17-for-29 in layup opportunities, and collected a total of 14 offensive rebounds. Although U of L attempted to change the flow, switching to a zone defense at times in the second half, BC continued to successfully attack the basket and got the shots they wanted, as they shot a healthy 51.5 percent from the floor in the second half.
Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, including two 3-pointers and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Ashton-Langford overcame three early fouls, which limited him to only 22 minutes in the game. Three other Eagles were in double figures in scoring, with Jaeden Zackery contributing 15 points, Prince Aligbe 14 points, and Devin McGlockton 11 points.
Ashton-Langford explained that Boston College’s defensive switch to zone in the second half made the difference in the victory, as the Eagles outscored the Cardinals by 21 points over the game’s final 20 minutes.
“He (Boston College head coach Earl Grant) told us (at halftime) that we had to go zone,” he said. “I had three fouls, so we decided to go zone, and it kind of slowed them down offensively. We kind of finished out the game well. We had to get moving. We were able to just stop them in their tracks, and figure out a way to get the W.”
El Ellis led Louisville with 16 points, while Bradley Huntley-Hatfield and J.J. Traynor were also in double figures for U of L with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Eagles have won four of their last five contests heading into Wednesday night’s showdown with UNC. Boston College improves to 16-16 overall, while Louisville’s season comes to an end at 4-28. UNC won the only matchup between the two teams this season in Chapel Hill 72-64 back on January 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.