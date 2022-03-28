Moneta Lions Club members, Lion Judy Stone, Gloria Guice, Pat Bailey and Moneta resident Mary Flynn, a retired special education teacher, spent the morning of March 2 at Moneta Elementary School helping celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss by reading to students in the third and fourth grades.
Theodor Seuss Geisel, an American children’s author, political cartoonist, illustrator, poet, animator, and filmmaker, is known for his work writing and illustrating more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. His work includes many of the most popular children’s books of all time, selling more than 600 million copies and being translated into more than 20 languages by the time of his death.
Each year, National Read Across America Day is celebrated March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The annual event is part of Read Across America, an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association. Since the event is designed to encourage reading in children and is fostered through the schools, when March 2 lands on a weekend, the day is observed on the closest school day.
Lions Clubs International (LCI) stated that it “wholeheartedly supports” Read Across America and recognizes it as a worldly service project.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road. For additional information about the club or to join one of its meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549 or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.